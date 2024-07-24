O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,994 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.