Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $520.00

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 513.41 ($6.64), with a volume of 13450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 406.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 479.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($48,360.06). Corporate insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

