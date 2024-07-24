Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.10. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,246,466 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
