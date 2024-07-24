Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.10. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,246,466 shares changing hands.

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.