Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 1,935,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,875,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

