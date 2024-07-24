ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $68.68 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

