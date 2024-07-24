One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.56

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 5386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock valued at $654,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

