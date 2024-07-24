Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $72.53

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.53, but opened at $75.34. Onsemi shares last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 431,035 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

