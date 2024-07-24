Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.75. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 61,413 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $693.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.