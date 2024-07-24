Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

