Oppenheimer Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $492.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $454.00 to $492.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.01. 359,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,615. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.11. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after buying an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after buying an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

