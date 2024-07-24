OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 11.2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.89 ($0.35). Approximately 1,116,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 249,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.19 ($0.31).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 3.59.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.