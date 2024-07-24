Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,729 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.03 and a 200-day moving average of $417.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

