Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 176 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. 2,516,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,526. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

