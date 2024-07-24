Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Purchases New Position in QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

QT Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTI remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,375. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

QT Imaging Profile

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

