Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

PKG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.28. 892,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

