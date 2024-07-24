Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 233 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.81. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -433.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

