Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 975.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 6,748,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

