Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 1.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 99,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 190,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.