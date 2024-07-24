Paul Campbell Atherley Sells 1,435,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £243,950 ($315,506.98).

Paul Campbell Atherley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pensana alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £11,700 ($15,131.92).

Pensana Stock Down 5.2 %

LON:PRE traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,876. Pensana Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.88.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.