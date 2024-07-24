PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on META. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,933 shares of company stock worth $154,451,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $22.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.24. 8,943,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,751. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

