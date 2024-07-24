PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 0.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.68 and last traded at $133.72. Approximately 1,297,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,500,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

