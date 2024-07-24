Pearl Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:PRLH) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 5,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

