Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.670 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 2,485,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

