PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,369 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

PENN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 2,161,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

