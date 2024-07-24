Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Increases Dividend to GBX 30.33 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNN opened at GBX 644.50 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 621.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 658.82. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 775 ($10.02). The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pennon Group

In related news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £33,682.66 ($43,562.67). Insiders have bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $43,638 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.73) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.71) to GBX 1,030 ($13.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNN

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.