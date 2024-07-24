PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 462,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
