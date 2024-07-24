Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.06-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. 891,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,484. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

