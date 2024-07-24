Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 5.3 %

PFGC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,708. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

