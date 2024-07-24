Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 360,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,326. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

