Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 226636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

