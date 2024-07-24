Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 10,190,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,423. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 752,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 264,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.