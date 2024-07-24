Piper Sandler Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $250.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $223.01 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.91. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

