Piper Sandler Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

