Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.20

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 17221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.25).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £521.02 million, a PE ratio of -3,432.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.