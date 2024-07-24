Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
