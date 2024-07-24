Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.1 %

POLA stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

