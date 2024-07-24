Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Stock Down 7.2 %

PII traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 1,306,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,356. Polaris has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.