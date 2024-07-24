Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

