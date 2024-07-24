PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $22.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00109108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

