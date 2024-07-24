PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $153.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries



PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

