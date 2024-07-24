Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Howard Fu Sells 1,142 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $543,677.16.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 968,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,038. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.