ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.32. Approximately 10,000,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 62,887,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,574,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

