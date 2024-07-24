ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.32. Approximately 10,000,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 62,887,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
