ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 2.4%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.79 ($7.38) and last traded at €6.86 ($7.45). Approximately 221,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.03 ($7.64).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.03 and its 200 day moving average is €6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

