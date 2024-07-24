PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

