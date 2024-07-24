Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issued By William Blair

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

AEHR opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

