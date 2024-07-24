Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lowered by Analyst

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

