Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,059 shares of company stock valued at $688,627 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

