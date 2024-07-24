Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Zacks Research

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.75 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

