Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $20.82. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $19.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $22.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $97.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $27.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

MKL stock opened at $1,561.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,590.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,520.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Markel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

