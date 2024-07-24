Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.04 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

