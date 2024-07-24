Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Reduced by Analyst

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

